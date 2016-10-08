Top GOP senator calls on Donald Trump to drop out of the presidential race

Republican Sen. Mark Kirk said Donald Trump should drop out of the presidential race, urging the GOP to enact rules for “emergency replacement,” after lewd audio of the Republican presidential nominee was leaked on Friday.

The Illinois senator tweeted amid a whirlwind of prominent Republicans denouncing Trump — including 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney, RNC chairman Reince Priebus, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

Kirk is the first incumbent GOP official who called on Trump to drop out, following demands from AJ Spiker — the former chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, and Jon Huntsman, the former governor of Utah.

The real-estate mogul recently bashed Kirk, who does not support Trump, saying that Kirk is “not doing so well” in the Senate race and adding, “That’s his problem.”

Kirk tweeted firmly:

.@realDonaldTrump should drop out. @GOP should engage rules for emergency replacement.

— Mark Kirk (@SenatorKirk) October 8, 2016

Spiker as well:

Donald Trump should resign as the Republican nominee for president, he brags about sexuality harassing women. He is unfit for public office

— AJ Spiker (@AJSpiker) October 7, 2016

Huntsman told The Salt Lake Tribune, “In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.