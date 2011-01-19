Giffords Worried For Her Safety Before Shooting, Husband Says

Mark Kelly revealed to Diane Sawyer in an interview set to air tonight on ABC’s 20/20 “that he had been worried about his wife Gabrielle Giffords’ safety long before the Arizona shooting tragedy.



“She’s had death threats,” Kelly said. “As a lot of members of Congress have death threats. She’s had them before.”

Giffords had even told her husband: “Someday, I’m really worried that somebody’s going to come up to me at one of these events with a gun.”

As for Jared Lee Loughner, Kelly said he had no desire to see him. But when it comes to Loughner’s parents, Kelly said he thinks of himself “as a forgiving man.”

Kelly even said he would be willing to meet with Loughner’s parents, if they asked to see him.

“I’m sure they love their son. And they must be as distraught over this as all of us are,” he said.

A preview of tonight’s interview with Diane Sawyer is below, featuring Kelly discussing the remarkable progress of his wife.

