Mark Kelly Broke The News Of Another Shooting In The Middle Of A Senate Panel On Gun Violence

Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, broke the news of a shooting today during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on curbing the nation’s gun violence.



Kelly started his response to a question from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) by announcing reports of the shooting in Phoenix, Ariz., in which three people were shot and two more were injured.

“While we were having this hearing — and we certainly don’t know the details — in Phoenix, Ariz., there is another … shooting with multiple victims. The initial reports are three people injured in Arizona with multiple shots fired, and there are 50 police cars on the scene.”

He then launched in to an answer of why he thinks more stringent background checks are necessary, a point he made repeatedly throughout the hearing. The hearing also featured a surprise appearance from Giffords, as well as testimony from NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Watch Kelly break the news below, via Talking Points Memo:

