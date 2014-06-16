The Man Allegedly Responsible For The Fall Of MtGox Is Tweeting Again

Mark Karpeles, the French programmer who was at the helm of Bitcoin megaexchange MtGox at the time of its collapse, has begun Tweeting again.

His @magicaltux account had been silent since January. A month later, he announced the exchange had lost nearly half a billion dollars’ worth of Bitcoins under mysterious circumstances.

Early last month, Karpeles began responding in French to Tweets directed at him concerning an email server, though it was not clear whether Karpeles was referring to a Gox server.

Several weeks later, Karpeles said he would be back to Tweeting more regularly as “things had calmed down,” and that he was now at work on reestablishing their hosting service.

Here are his recent two most recent non-directed Tweets. BusyBox is a programming tool:







What would we do without busybox

— Mark Karpeles (@MagicalTux) June 15, 2014

Very nice sunset on Tokyo today pic.twitter.com/3ygEIVkJwM

— Mark Karpeles (@MagicalTux) June 15, 2014

Had a magnitude 4 earthquake this morning. Earthquake early warning system worked for once.

— Mark Karpeles (@MagicalTux) June 15, 2014

Customer claims to MtGox’s lost funds, which total approximately $US453 million, are still being processed by Japanese regulators, though a group of investors is now seeking to take over the mothballed exchange’s assets.

