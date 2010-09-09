Oracle Gives Mark Hurd A Fat Pay Day

Photo: Associated Press

Getting fired from HP is turning out to be a very lucrative move for Mark Hurd.First he was given a fat severance package valued between $35 million and $50 million for leaving. Now, he’s getting a massive pay day from his new employer Oracle.



Hurd’s base salary will be $950,000 at Oracle, and he will be eligible for a $10 million bonus.

Further, Hurd will be granted 10 million stock options which will be priced when granted. It doesn’t stop there, either. Hurd will be granted 5 million shares annually for the next five years if he sticks around.

Not bad at all for Hurd if he can keep the gig. After all, HP is currently suing him, trying to stop him from taking the job of co-president at Oracle.

See Also: Larry Ellison Responds: HP Is “Making It Virtually Impossible” For Us To Work Together

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Mark Hurd would have $250 million in compensation after a misreading of his stock options.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.