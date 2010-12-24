NEW EVIDENCE UNCOVERED IN MARK HURD CASE: Mark Hurd Was Asking About Jodie Fisher Five Years Ago

Photo: IMDB

The Mark Hurd-Jodie Fisher-HP drama just won’t end.Today’s new nugget of information: Mark Hurd was asking HP execs about Jodie Fisher back in 2005. Previously, it was believed he just randomly met her in 2007.



How will this affect HP or Hurd? We’re not sure, but here’s Fortune’s Adam Lashisky with the report:

According to multiple sources, in 2005 Hurd contacted an executive in HP’s brand marketing group and inquired whether the company’s ad agencies were aware of Fisher, who had acted in TV commercials. Gary Elliott, the marketing executive Hurd queried, followed up with top contacts at HP’s two agencies at the time, Goodby Silverstein and Publicis. After some back and forth, Elliott ascertained that Fisher hadn’t been chosen for any roles. He then relayed that message to Hurd, who appears to have taken no further action at the time.

…Does this mean Fisher’s hiring might not have been the serendipitous result of McIlvaine’s TV viewing habits? It’s impossible to tell at this point. It’s also unclear if investigators specifically asked Hurd if he knew of Fisher before 2007.

