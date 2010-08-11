Actually, Mark Hurd "Was A Thug"

Photo: Associated Press

Interesting take on ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd from Chuck House, the director of Stanford University’s Industry Affiliate research program on media and technology:This guy was a thug, nicknamed Mark Turd by ex-HPites who worked directly for him — stories that have circulated in the Valley for three years. He raped HP employees (figuratively, without violating the sexual conduct code at HP) by eliminating the 60-five year concept of profit sharing, preferring to move to obscene bonuses for himself and his five top minions — a mere $113 million payout for them in a year he chopped everyone else’s pay by 5% plus profit-sharing. These were raises for some of the five people by as much as 400% — a tidy uptick.

He was profane, a bully, autocratic, threatening, demeaning, vindictive, and rude. Blogs over the weekend by current employees said “Hooray, the tyrant is gone!” I couldn’t contain my glee on the 11pm news — best news for HP in a very long time!

The Voice of the Workplace, HP’s 30-five year historic ‘measure’ of employee feelings (done every five years) showed in April an astonishing finding — more than two-thirds of HP’s employees would quit tomorrow if they had an equivalent job offer. Not a raise, not a promotion, simply an alternative. That number never used to be in double digits. Other companies in the Valley have reported an amazing rate of HP resumes being submitted; one large company saying, “we didn’t know they had that many people working there”. (Read the whole thing >)



All tough CEOs have their enemies, especially those who drive profits by cutting costs. But we’ve been surprised by the outpouring of cheers over Hurd’s ouster.

