Mark Hurd Settles Sexual Harassment Case With Contractor

Fired HP CEO Mark Hurd has settled a sexual harassment case with the independent contractor at the centre of his controversial exit, the Wall Street Journal reports.The Journal doesn’t know the terms of the settlement, but it says Hurd, not HP, paid the settlement.



Both Hurd and the contractor’s lawyer Gloria Allred have denied there was any “romantic” or sexual relationship between Hurd and the contractor.

If that’s the case, then we wonder the what Hurd did with this woman that he felt obligated to settle. In the comments below, Teri Buhl points out Hurd may have been pressuring her for sex for work or pay from HP.

Mark Hurd’s fall from the top of HP started when he was accused of sexual harassment by an unnamed outside contractor who did marketing work for the company between 2007 and 2009.

While HP’s board says it found no evidence of sexual harassment, it did find Hurd had falsified expense reports. For that he was canned.

