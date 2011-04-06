Mark Hurd Fighting Hard To Stop Release Of Sex Letter

Photo: IMDB

Mark Hurd has appealed the decision by Delaware judge Donald Parsons to release the sex letter Gloria Allred sent to HP’s board last summer which led to Hurd leaving the company.Two and a half weeks ago Parsons ruled that he would make the letter public, with certain bits redacted.



His decision was part of a shareholder lawsuit brought against Hurd and HP.

Hurd does not want the letter to become public because according to one person who read it, the letter will “burn your eyeballs” with some of the things written in it.

As a result of the appeal, we will have to wait a little bit longer before potentially seeing what exactly is in the Allred letter.

