The Highest Paid Person In Tech Makes A Whopping $78.4 Million

Photo: Associated Press

CNN put together a list of the highest paid executives in tech.

Mark Hurd, co-president of Oracle and former CEO of Hewlett-Packard makes $78.4 million, nudging out Larry Ellison for the number one spot.According to CNN, his cash compensation is $10 million; his stock and options are worth $68.4 million.



At Oracle, his base salary is $700,000 with a $7.3 million cash bonus. Hurd also left HP with a massive severance package.

To read about the other 14 highest paid tech executives, head over to CNN >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.