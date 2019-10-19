The life and career of Mark Hurd, the CEO of Oracle who has died at age 62

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Mark Hurd.

Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle, died on Friday.

The 62-year-old chief executive had been on medical leave from the company since September.

Before joining Oracle, Hurd was the chairman, CEO, and president at Hewlett-Packard. He resigned in 2010 amid allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him. He was widely credited with the company’s dominance in computing hardware during his tenure.

Hurd began his career at NCR Corp., where he worked for 25 years and eventually rose to occupy the CEO chair.

Here’s a look back at the life and career of Mark Hurd.

Mark Hurd, one of Oracle’s two CEOs, died on Friday at age 62.

Hurd led the database giant with Safra Catz since 2014, though he had announced a medical leave of absence in September. He and Catz had been hired by then-CEO Larry Ellison as copresidents of Oracle in 2010, before taking over as joint CEOs when Ellison stepped aside.

Hurd spent most of his career at NCR Corp., an enterprise technology company specializing in point-of-sale systems and ATM machines. After 25 years, Hurd had risen to the chief executive role before moving over to run computing giant Hewlett-Packard. He was widely credited with making HP into the dominant player in hardware computing during his tenure, a trait that Ellison highly valued when deciding to recruit Hurd to Oracle in 2010.

At Oracle, he was known for spearheading its push into the cloud, playing a major role in its growth.

Here’s a look at the life and career of Mark Hurd:

Mark Hurd was born on January 1, 1957, in Manhattan, New York.

Reuters

Source: Bloomberg

He attended Archbishop Curley-Notre Dame High School, in Miami, Florida. He graduated in 1975.

Daniel Korzeniewski/Shutterstock

Source: Archdiocese of Miami

He attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas, on a tennis scholarship (where he later had a tennis centre named after him). He graduated with a degree in business administration in 1979.

Baylor Baylor University’s Hurd Tennis Centre.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

After graduation, Hurd became a junior salesman at NCR Corp. in San Antonio, Texas. The company specialised in point-of-sale systems and ATMs.

AP Mark Hurd in 2005 after being named HP CEO.

Source: Fortune

Hurd worked for NCR for 25 years in a variety of roles, including management, operations, sales, and marketing.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Fortune

By 2001, he was named president of NCR. In 2002, he was named chief operating officer of the organisation.

Business Insider

Source: Fortune

But perhaps his biggest role was overseeing the company’s Teradata data-warehousing division, which NCR acquired in 1999. The tech-centric role would be key for Hurd’s move into enterprise computing after his tenure at NCR.

Source: Fortune

He eventually landed the CEO job in 2003, where he remained until 2005.

Business Insider

Source: Fortune

After leaving NCR, Hurd joined computing giant Hewlett-Packard as CEO following Carly Fiorina’s ouster in 2005.

AP Hurd with Carly Fiorina.

Source: CNN

Hurd was one of HP’s first CEOs to also hold the title of president, but he was not appointed as chairman of the board of directors until 2006.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Source: CNN

Hurd is widely credited with growing HP into the computing powerhouse it became through sales of personal computers, laptops, and home printers. Over five years, including the 2008 recession, Hurd had overseen consistent revenue gains that some attributed to his aggressive cost-cutting strategies.

Oracle

Source: Bloomberg

During his tenure, Hurd was named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful People in Business, San Francisco Chronicle’s CEO of the Year, and one of Forbes’ “top gun” CEOs.

AP Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Sources: Fortune, San Francisco Chronicle, Forbes

Hurd eventually resigned from HP in August 2010 after a contractor accused him of sexual harassment. Although an investigation did not find Hurd to be in violation of HP’s code of conduct, it did find irregularities in his expense reports.

John Lee/Getty Images

Source: Wall Street Journal

One month later, Hurd joined Oracle as president with Safra Catz, with the two taking over for Charles Phillips. Hurd also joined Oracle’s board of directors.

Source: CNET

Hurd and Catz were appointed joint CEOs in 2014 by then-CEO Larry Ellison, who had announced he was stepping down and taking the role of chief technology officer.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

Under Hurd and Catz, Oracle revamped its sales structure and began the process of moving the business to focus on cloud computing — an area where it’s historically been outstripped by rivals including Amazon and Microsoft.

Oracle Mark Hurd co-CEO of Oracle.

Source: Fortune

Hurd announced that he was taking a medical leave of absence in September, making Catz the sole CEO at Oracle.

Business Insider

Source: CNN

On Friday, October 18, the company announced that Hurd had died at 62. He’s survived by his wife, Paula, and two daughters.

Wikipedia/ScubaGuild Mark and Paula Hurd.

Source: Business Insider

