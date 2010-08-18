Mark Hurd Woman Jodie Fisher Claimed She Was Fired After She Refused To Have Sex With Hurd

Photo: IMDB

The AP’s Jordan Robertson has dug up the first details of what former HP CEO Mark Hurd’s love-interest, Jodie Fisher, accused him of.No big surprise: She says her work with HP was cut back after she rebuffed Hurd’s advances.



Hurd denies making any advances. Hurd’s people say he settled the case because settling was cheaper than litigating.

(And he also presumably settled because litigating a sexual harassment case, bogus or not, as CEO of HP would have been a non-starter.)

