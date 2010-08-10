MARK HURD IS AN INNOCENT VICTIM... Of A Gold-Digging E-List Actress And A Wimpy Board

Photo: IMDB

The CEO of HP, Mark Hurd resigned last Friday, under pressure from the HP board of directors.Apparently Hurd hired E-list actress Jodie Fisher as a “marketing consultant” and took her on numerous business trips. She subsequently hired celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred to bring a charge of “sexual harassment” against Hurd. The resulting internal investigation concluded the accusations were unsubstantiated, but also uncovered some expense report discrepancies, in the form of payments to Fisher.



The mainstream press is taking a “how did he think he could get away with it?” angle, but I think that Hurd is the real victim here… not HP and certainly not Fisher.

Keep reading at BNET >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.