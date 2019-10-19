Oracle employees and tech workers mourn CEO Mark Hurd, who died at the age of 62

Paige Leskin
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesMark Hurd delivers a keynote address during the 2013 Oracle Open World conference on September 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The week-long Oracle Open World conference runs through September 26

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd died on Friday at the age of 62, just over a month after he took a leave of absence from the company to focus on his health.

Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison announced the news in a post on Hurd’s personal website.

“Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague. Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle,” Ellison wrote. “I know that many of us are inconsolable right now, but we are left with memories and a sense of gratitude…that we had the opportunity to get know Mark, the opportunity to work with him…and become his friend.”


Hurd joined Oracle in 2010, and was named co-CEO with Safra Catz after Ellison stepped down from the position in 2014. Previously, Hurd served as CEO of Hewlett-Packard, where his tenure ended amid allegations of sexual harassment (though the company found no evidence of wrongdoing, apart from irregularities in his expense reports.)

After news of Hurd’s passing broke, Oracle employees immediately took to social media to mourn.

“Saddened at the loss of our leader, Mark Hurd,” Ann Rombach, Oracle’s principal talent advisor, wrote on Twitter. “He was blissfully unapologetic about his fierce competitive nature, and drive to win.”

Other Oracle employees recounted stories of their experiences interacting with and working alongside him.

Others in the tech industry also took to Twitter to share stories and talk about his legacy in the tech world. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that Hurd was “always very kind to me,” and offered his condolences to friends and family.

