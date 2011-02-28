The Coldest Post-Game Handshake You'll Ever See

UPDATE: The EPL, being the EPL, has blocked the video already.



Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw against second-tier Fulham today, but we imagine the soccer press will be more interested in the icy post-game handshake between Fulham manager Mark Hughes and City’s Roberto Mancini.

Neither manager seems much interested in exchanging pleasantries, but Hughes appeared particularly upset that Mancini didn’t look him in the eye as they touched finger tips.

In probably doesn’t help that Hughes used to coach Man City until he was fired in 2009 and replaced with … Roberto Mancini.

(Video via ESPN)

