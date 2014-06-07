Here's What 62-Year-Old Mark Hamill Will Look Like With A Lightsaber In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

We know Mark Hamill is reprising his iconic role of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode VII,” but we don’t know much else about what his role will entail.
Now, we have a little bit of an idea of how the 62-year-old actor will look wielding a lightsaber once more.
Disney is currently celebrating Star Wars Weekends at its parks through June 15. Hamill will be appearing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios June 6-8.
Naturally, Hamill made the trip and posed with a Jedi Mickey Mouse along with a lightsaber.
To jog your memory, here’s how Hamill looked in the original “Star Wars” films:
And, here’s how the 62-year-old actor looks today via a Disney Parks’ video:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.