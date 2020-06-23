Mark Hamill has a surprise cameo in 'The Mandalorian' and reveals his voice shows up in every 'Star Wars' movie except the prequels

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Mark Hamill.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” revealed in its final episode (“Connections”) that Mark Hamill was the voice of droid EV-9D9 on the show.

The droid appeared in “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger” on the show.

Mark Hamill has since taken to Twitter and revealed that his voice appears in every “Star Wars” movie other than the prequels.

In the movies that he didn’t star as Luke Skywalker, he voiced characters under the name “Patrick Williams,” he revealed in the tweet.

It turns out Luke Skywalker is not the only character Mark Hamill has played in the “Star Wars” franchise.

In the final episode of Disney Plus’ “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” the behind-the-scenes series on the hit show for the streamer, “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau revealed that Hamill voiced the droid EV-9D9.

For “Star Wars” fans that droid is familiar because it shows up in “The Return of the Jedi.” It is the one that gives R2-D2 and C-3PO their jobs after they arrive in Jabba the Hut’s palace in the beginning of the movie.

In “The Mandalorian,” EV-9D9 makes a cameo as the bartender of the Mos Eisley cantina in the episode, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger.” Yes, the same cantina that Skywalker and Ben Kenobi visit in “Star Wars: A New Hope” that memorably does not serve droids (things have clearly changed in that part of the galaxy).

Disney Plus Mark Hamill as the voice of EV-9D9 in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Then, over the weekend Hamill took to Twitter and revealed more.

“I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels,” he said in a tweet. That means the more recent trilogy in addition to the stand alones like “Rogue One” and “Solo.” He noted in the tweet that he goes by the name “Patrick Williams,” a pseudonym that he’s said in the past is based on his brothers’ names.

“If I did have billing, in the past as a pseudonym I’ve used a combination of my brothers’ names, and I call myself Patrick Williams,” the actor said in a 2017 interview with Cinemablend.

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 20, 2020

Looking up that name on IMDb he is listed with only one credit: Boolio in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Boolio was the informant who gave the Resistance the intel that Palpatine is still alive in the beginning of the movie (he’s later decapitated because of his treason). Hamill’s role was so secret even the man designing the character didn’t know about the cameo, Insider reporter Abby Monteil learned.

Lucasfilm Mark Hamill voiced Boolio in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ under the name ‘Patrick Williams.’

Don’t be surprised if you see more credits begin to pop up on the Patrick Williams page now that this is out.

Hamill has a long history of doing voice work. He’s most known for voicing the Joker in numerous DC Comics animation projects. He was also the voice of Fire Lord Ozai in “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

