Mark Hamill rerecorded his iconic 'Return of the Jedi' dialogue for the new 'Star Wars' trailer

If you watched the brand new teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” you may have recognised a familiar voice.
Mark Hamill narrates the opening of the trailer as his character Luke Skywalker.
“The Force is strong in my family,” Skywalker says, “my father has it, I have it, my sister has it. You have that power, too.” The voice-over caught some people off guard. Fans debated whether or not it was repurposed from “Return of the Jedi,” or a brand new recording.
According to an interview with Hamill at “Star Wars Celebration,” he rerecorded the famous dialogue from “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” a week before the trailer’s debut. However, not even he could figure out which version of his voice ended up in the final trailer.
It turns out it was a little bit of both.
“We used the original track and then we used what you recorded last week as reverb,” Abrams told Hamill.
“There’s a slight delay,” Hamill explained. “So the delay is the new lines I recorded.”
Watch the trailer (and listen to Hamill’s awesome voice-over) below:
