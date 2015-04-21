Mark Hamill rerecorded his iconic 'Return of the Jedi' dialogue for the new 'Star Wars' trailer

If you watched the brand new teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” you may have recognised a familiar voice.

Mark Hamill narrates the opening of the trailer as his character Luke Skywalker.

“The Force is strong in my family,” Skywalker says, “my father has it, I have it, my sister has it. You have that power, too.” The voice-over caught some people off guard. Fans debated whether or not it was repurposed from “Return of the Jedi,” or a brand new recording.

According to an interview with Hamill at “Star Wars Celebration,” he rerecorded the famous dialogue from “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” a week before the trailer’s debut. However, not even he could figure out which version of his voice ended up in the final trailer.

It turns out it was a little bit of both.

“We used the original track and then we used what you recorded last week as reverb,” Abrams told Hamill.

“There’s a slight delay,” Hamill explained. “So the delay is the new lines I recorded.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch the trailer (and listen to Hamill’s awesome voice-over) below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.