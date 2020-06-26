All the secret 'Star Wars' cameos Mark Hamill has had in movies and TV

Lucasfilm Mark Hamill voices the alien seen interacting with BB-8 in ‘The Last Jedi.’

Mark Hamill has secret cameos in most “Star Wars” projects.

Hamill usually uses the pseudonym Patrick Williams, or some variation.

The only “Star Wars” movies he doesn’t appear in are the prequels.

Mark Hamill doesn’t just play Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” saga.

The actor has cameos throughout the “Star Wars” universe – if you know where to look.

“Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels,” Hamill tweeted. “Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.”

In “Rogue One” and “Solo,” he’s actually listed as William M. Patrick.

Why those names? Hamill previously told Cinemablend the moniker contains his two brothers’ names.

Hamill’s role in every project hasn’t been specified in the credits. Sometimes he’s just listed as an additional voice, which isn’t unusual considering Hamill has done voice-over work for years. Outside of “Star Wars,” he’s well known as the voice of the Joker in animated series, films, and video games.

Insider rounded up every “Star Wars” cameo of Hamill’s that we’ve learned about over the years.

Hamill voices a character named Dobbu Scay in “The Last Jedi” who you can spot in the casino.

Disney/Lucasfilm You can catch Hamill 55 minutes into the movie for his first appearance. He later appears an hour and seven minutes into the movie swimming in coins.

Scay is the alien with the monocle who mistakes BB-8 for a slot machine and then belches in his face. Lucasfilm story group member, Pablo Hidalgo, previously hinted about it online in a since-deleted tweet.

When a fan asked the name of the Canto Bight who interacts with BB-8, Hidalgo responded, “I’ll just say this – he’s listed in the credits as the second role someone very prominent in the cast plays.”

Not only did Hamill voice Scay, he also wore a motion-capture suit to play the role as he later revealed on Twitter in 2019.

“It is commonly (& mistakenly) reported that I only did the voice of Dobbu Scay, but I filmed the scene in a full motion-capture suit w/ a giant-sized medicine ball to make me the same size as BB-8,” said Hamill. “I didn’t expect to be credited, assuming it would be another unbilled easter-egg.”

In “The Rise of Skywalker,” Hamill voiced the helpful alien Boolio who sacrificed his life to help the Resistance.

Lucasfilm It wasn’t really Mark Hamill underneath that mask. He simply voiced the character.

Boolio gave the Resistance crucial information at the film’s start and paid the price with his life shortly afterward.

The character was played on screen by Aidan Cook and was voiced by Patrick Williams.

Not even creature and special makeup effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlon knew about Hamill’s secret role.

“We had no idea,” Scanlon told Insider in March. “When we did that character on set, one of our puppeteers who operates the animatronic facial features voiced that line. And we had no idea that Mark was gonna play that until I went to the movies.”

Hamill voices a droid on season one, episode five of “The Mandalorian.”

Disney Plus Hamill voices the droid EV-9D9, seen above, who interacts with the Mandalorian.

Hamill voices the droid EV-9D9, a bartender of the famous Mos Eisley cantina, in Chapter 5 of the Disney Plus series.

Some of Hamill’s parts are still a mystery. Patrick M. Williams is listed under “additional voices” for both “Rogue One” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Getty Fans still have some digging to do when it comes to Hamill’s ‘Star Wars’ roles.

Hamill said he wouldn’t tell fans what the letter “M.” stood for. Fans have guessed it either stands for the actor’s first name or his wife’s name, Marilou York.

And though we don’t see Hamill until the film’s very end of “The Force Awakens,” the actor said he has another speaking role in the movie.

Disney/Lucasfilm Hamill appears as Luke Skywalker at the very end of ‘TFA.’

Daisy Ridley’s Rey finds Luke at the very end of the film. Despite Luke having no dialogue, Hamill said on Twitter he has another speaking role in the movie.

Neither Hamill nor his pseudonyms are credited in the film. No one has been able to figure this one out yet.

BONUS: In “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Hamill is credited using his own name for the voice of the Sith Lord, Darth Bane.

Lucasfilm Darth Bane looks rather menacing. You can see him on the season six finale of ‘The Clone Wars.’

Hamill hasn’t only voiced characters in the live-action films and TV series. In “The Clone Wars,” he voices Darth Bane. He’s supposed to be the one who came up with the “Rule of Two,” which states that only two Sith Lords can exist at any time.

During a 2014 Q&A, showrunner and producer Dave Filoni recalled how Hamill approached him, asking when he would appear on the animated series. Filoni was taken aback.

“I told him, ‘I want to use you, absolutely, but I want to have a role for you, that I think is worthy of you and something you’d be interested in. I don’t want to just bring you in,'” said Filoni of coming up with the right part for Hamill.

“When I had this opportunity, I thought, ‘Oh what a great, bizarre reflection to have Mark play the ultimate side of good and light and then the father of old ancient evil,” he continued. “He was super excited about that opportunity.”

Filoni said he had Hamill record Darth Bane two different ways, using two different voices that were then layered on top of one another to create the character’s unique sound.

You can listen to Filoni talk about creating Darth Bane here.

