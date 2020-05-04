10 things you didn't know about 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill

Getty Images Luke Skywalker himself: Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies.

He’s provided the voice for some of your favourite animated and video-game characters.

The actor met his wife at a dentist’s office, and he’s been married to her for over 40 years.

Mark Hamill might be in his late 60s, but the legendary Jedi isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Known for his witty Twitter presence and honest interviews, Hamill is one of the most iconic actors of the 20th century. In fact, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 for his contributions to the arts throughout his lifetime.

So, in honour of the actor and his iconic roles over the past few decades, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Mark Hamill.

He trained as a swordsman to perfect his lightsaber skills.

20th Century Fox Those lightsaber skills took a lot of training.

Hamill trained with former Olympic fencerBob Anderson to perfect his lightsaber skills while filming “Star Wars.” Anderson also acted as a stunt double in the film for some scenes with Darth Vader, joining Hamill on screen in the notable lightsaber fight.

He has a strong, decades-long connection to a popular cartoon show.

Warner Bros. Mark Hamill provided the voice for Snakebite Scruggs in ‘Scooby-Doo Zombie Island.’

Since 1972, Hamill has been voicing characters in the ever-popular and beloved cartoon show “Scooby-Doo.”

He first voiced a few random characters in “The New Scooby-Doo Movies” in the early 1970s. He voiced Snakebite Scruggs in 1998’s “Scooby-Doo Zombie Island,” Steve in 2000’s “Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders,” and most recently, an unknown character in 2019’s “Scooby-Doo Guess Who?”

He was in “The Little Mermaid” — kind of.

Disney Mark Hamill contributed his voice to the short-lived ‘Little Mermaid’ TV show.

In 1993, Hamill provided the voices for both Hans Christian Anderson and Zeus in the animated TV series “The Little Mermaid.”

This was nearly 20 years prior to Disney purchasing the “Star Wars” franchise, making Hamill a part of the Disney family long before the rest of his “Star Wars” costars.

He’s connected to “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Viacom Mark Hamill provided the voice for Ozai, the main villain in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

More specifically, Hamill voiced several characters on the animated show, including Firelord Ozai.

He was a part of the show from 2005 to 2008 and went on to voice Ozai in the video game “Avatar: The Last Airbender – Into the Inferno.”

He lent his voice to several video-game characters.

Throneful/YouTube Mark Hamill is closely associated with the voice for the Joker, including in ‘Lego DC Super-Villains.’

From Master Eraqus in “Kingdom Hearts III” and The Joker in “Lego DC Super-Villains” to Wolverine in “X2 – Wolverine’s Revenge” and Py-Ro in “Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex,” Hamill has made a career for himself as a video game voice master.

To date, he’s lent his voice to over 10 different games.

He met his wife at the dentist.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Marilou York and Mark Hamill at a 2017 fundraiser.

No, really. His wife, Marilou, was a dental hygienist where Hamill was a patient. The two began dating after meeting in the waiting room, broke up temporarily after the release of “Star Wars,” and have since been married for 40 years.

The couple has three children together.

He appeared on two episodes of “Criminal Minds.”

CBS Mark Hamill on ‘Criminal Minds.’

In 2013, Hamill made a guest appearance on two episodes of “Criminal Minds” playing John Curtis, aka The Replicator.

Hamill’s daughter is reportedly a big fan of the show and was excited when she found out her father was guest-starring as the big-bad of the season.

A car accident may have changed one of the “Star Wars” films.

Lucasfilm Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

Long a cinematic mystery, people have wondered for three decades whether or not a car accident Hamill was in influenced the Wampa scene in “Empire Strikes Back.”

The car accident, which required Hamill to have part of his nose reconstructed, changed the way the actor’s face looked. People have long speculated that the injuries to the star’s face influenced the facial injuries his character Luke receives in “Empire Strikes Back.”

While George Lucas says the scene wasn’t written because of the accident, Carrie Fisher said it was. Hamill hasn’t confirmed either story.

He plays a lot of villains.

Warner Bros. After Luke Skywalker, the Joker is Mark Hamill’s most iconic role.

Unlike Luke Skywalker, a Jedi hero, Hamill has found a successful as an animated villain.

Based on his IMDb track record, Hamill has played cartoon villains like The Joker on “Batman: The Animated Series,” and the pirate Stickybeard on “Codename: Kids Next Door” to name a few.

He went to high school in Japan.

Art Zelin/Getty Images A young Mark Hamill in 1970.

Hamill attended Nile C. Kinnick High School in Japan, which is now located on Yokosuka Naval Base. While a senior in high school, Hamill played Henry Aldrich in the school’s production of “What a Life” by Clifford Goldsmith.

