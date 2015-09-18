Mark Hamill calls out fake story about nearly falling to his death on the new 'Star Wars' set

Earlier this week, The Sunday Times published a story claiming “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill nearly fell to his death while filming “The Force Awakens.”

The UK outlet claimed the 63-year-old actor slipped during a shoot for the movie in Ireland months back. According to the report, an eyewitness saw Hamill saved by a guide before he fell from a climb on Skellig Michael, an island located off the southwest coast of Ireland.

YouTube An image of the island of Skellig Michael.

The story was then picked up by the New York Daily News Monday.

There’s just one problem.

When Hamill finally got wind of it Thursday morning, he didn’t hold back on Twitter:

This story is completely untrue. Don’t know how this story got started, but filming went splendidly, thanks. https://t.co/xwoliRV51L

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 17, 2015

He went on to say that he wasn’t hurt at all on set.

Sorry- not even a skinned knee, bee sting or bump on the head! # FalseNews https://t.co/C7YrCAtcdS

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 17, 2015

Clearly, the force is pretty strong with Hamill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.