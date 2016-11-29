'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill says Trump's cabinet is a 'who's who of really despicable people'

“Star Wars” star Mark Hamill would definitely say that the force with President-elect Donald Trump is of the dark variety.

“I’m in total denial,” Hamill told The Daily Beast of Trump’s presidential win while promoting his new Comic Con HQ show “Pop Culture Quest,” in which he highlights fans with massive memorabilia collections.

“I’m glad I have [the show] to take my mind off what’s going on,” the actor who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” film franchise continued. “Because if you look at what’s being assembled for our government it’s like, yikes. It’s a who’s who of really despicable people.”

Several of the president-elect’s cabinet appointments have invited criticism, especially his hire of former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon.

In fact, Bannon himself invited comparisons to “Star Wars” villains when he said “darkness is good” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter recently.

“Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power,” the next white house chief strategist said.

Hamill, an outspoken Democrat and Trump critic, said that he hopes the the positive messages of “Star Wars” still resonate with young fans.

“It sounds corny, but the ‘Star Wars’ films were incredibly optimistic films,” he told The Daily Beast. “They talked about doing good just because it helps others and being selfless and understanding your place in the universe. Beyond being entertaining, I hope that’s a message that kids still respond to. Because I still believe that. I still believe all those tenets of ‘treat others the way you want to be treated’ and so forth.”

Hamill will return to play Luke Skywalker for “Star Wars: Episode VIII” due out in theatres in December 2017.

