Mark Hamill lost about 50 pounds on a brutal diet to be Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars' again

Lucasfilm, Getty Mark Hamill will be Luke Skywalker once again.

It turns out Carrie Fisher wasn’t the only member from the original “Star Wars” cast who had to shed pounds for “The Force Awakens.”

In a Rolling Stone story on the latest movie in the “Star Wars” saga (out December 18), Mark Hamill revealed that he trained for two years before shooting began on “The Force Awakens” to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker.

From the story:

“He seems to have lost a good 50 pounds, but he doesn’t want compliments: ‘It implies that I looked so dreadful before!’ ‘Look at what I’m eating now instead of potato chips and bagels,’ he adds, gesturing to a fruit-and-vegetable plate. ‘I’m on the “if it tastes good, don’t eat it” diet.'”

Hamill, 64, sings a different tune than Fisher, 59. While speaking about her weight loss to play General Leia in the movie, she said:

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters! Nothing changes, it’s an appearance-driven thing,” she said. “I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is.”

But Fisher has reason to be weary of the demands on hear appearance. Never shy to speak her mind — especially about what she had to go through for the original trilogy — she has revealed that she had to lose 10 pounds just to get the role in the first “Star Wars” movie, “A New Hope,” and it took her 10 years to appreciate her slave costume in “Return of the Jedi.”

It’s tough to say if we’ll see Hamill showing off his physique in “The Force Awakens,” as the appearance of Skywalker in any of the promotional material has been ominously scarce.

