'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump as a 'fraud' after she posted a picture of her son in a Stormtrooper costume

The “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill slammed Ivanka Trump after she shared a photo of her son in a Stormtrooper costume with the caption “The Force is strong in my family.”

Hamill didn’t take kindly to Trump’s “Star Wars”-themed photo on Twitter – he retweeted the image on Sunday with a new caption: “You misspelled ‘Fraud.'”

The actor, who famously played Luke Skywalker in the original “Star Wars” films, also included the hashtag #GoForceYourself in his response to the president’s daughter.



Fans of Hamill (and critics of the Trump family) were quick to praise the actor’s clever response. Some even urged users to get #GoForceYourself trending on Twitter.

I think this may be my favorite tweet of all time. Enemies: Bobba Fett, Bossk, Emperor Palpatine, General Hux, Grand Moff Tarkin, Jabba the Hut, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader… And the Trumps. When Luke Skywalker is against you… you have to accept the fact that you totally suck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 29, 2019

I cannot love @HamillHimself more for this perfect tweet. #GoForceYourself — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 29, 2019

But others criticised the actor as picking on Trump’s young child, a “Star Wars” fan who isn’t responsible for his family’s political beliefs.

That kid goes to school, maybe has a SW notebook "Ha!" says the class bully, "YOU can't have Star Wars because Mark Hamill HATES YOU! Look what mommy showed me." Kid bursts into tears Still cries about it at night sometimes, when no one is around You're better than this, Mark — Not Rian's Luke ???? (@_LukeCSkywalker) September 30, 2019

Goddamn, Mr. Hamill. A kid in a Star Wars costume isn't political. People are allowed to like Star Wars. Nice. Picking on a kid. High class. — Magog of Morskar (@magog_morskar) September 29, 2019

I take it back what I said about the last Jedi. Seems Luke is the type to cut down kids over things their family did. — K ????️‍???? (@_Vs_The_World) September 29, 2019

Representatives for Hamill and Trump didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Hamill has previously been outspoken in his support of the “Star Wars” franchise, whether that’s supporting a costar facing online harassment or pushing back on claims that his character died a virgin.

