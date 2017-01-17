Mark Hamill is reading Trump's tweets in his iconic Joker voice -- and it's hilarious

President-elect Donald Trump has been tweeting up a storm ever since Election Day, and not everyone is a fan of what he has to say. After reading Trump’s New Year’s message, writer Matt Oswalt noticed that he sounded a lot like the Joker. Mark Hamill — who has been voicing the Joker since 1992 — agreed, and now he’s started reading Trump’s tweets in the voice of the popular comic book villain.

