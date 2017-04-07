Mark Hamill does a perfect Han Solo impression in this 'Star Wars' 'Bad Lip Reading' video

The popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading has created viral hits out of Inauguration Day and NFL players talking on the field, and now it’s taken on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” with the help of Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill.

Yes, you may be saying to yourself, “But Luke Skywalker didn’t have any lines in ‘The Force Awakens.'” You’re right, and that’s what makes this latest Bad Lip Reading video so great.

Known for his voiceover work (he’s played the Joker on many of the Batman cartoons), Hamill voices his pal Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, and it’s pretty spot-on.

Some of the highlights include Han talking to Leia about things that make them the happiest (nothing makes Han happy), Kylo Ren hitting on Rey while he has her captured, Han warning Finn about ninjas, and Kylo Ren offering Han a finger puppet.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

