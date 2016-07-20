'Star Wars' fans gave Mark Hamill a lightsaber and he had the best reaction

Hampton’s Hand-Crafted LED Sabers/YouTube Mark Hamill received a custom-made lightsaber from a loyal ‘Star Wars’ fan.

Mark Hamill has always been kind and gracious to his “Star Wars” fans. After being a part of this franchise since it launched 40 years ago, Hamill still seems to enjoy being a part of it.

While at Star Wars Celebration in London, a man who runs a website called Hampton’s Hand-Crafted LED Sabers, which allows people to make their own lightsabers, handed Hamill a custom lightsaber. At first, Hamill was shocked by the thoughtful gift, given that he was just there to sign autographs.

The saber paid tribute to The Joker’s famous laugh, as Hamill played the Batman villain in the past. The man said that his customers chipped in money to help have it made for him.

And while these things usually go quickly, Hamill even took a full three minutes to talk to his loyal fan.

“That’s gotta go like, in a museum or something,” Hamill said.

Watch the full clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.