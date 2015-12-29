Mark Hamill is protecting fans from fake signed 'Star Wars' merchandise on Twitter

Anjelica Oswald
Mickey mouse mark hamillDisney Parks / YouTube

Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter in an effort to save “Star Wars” fans from spending money on items with fake autographs.

Fans have been sending the actor who plays Luke Skywalker photos of signed memorabilia, asking about their authenticity, and he’s individually verifying or refuting the signatures.

On Saturday, December 26, he verified a fan’s question.

But on the 27th, he let a fan know that fake signatures are all too common.


He apologised to fans who have spent money on fraudulent items and urged them to look at real copies to learn how to confirm his signature on their own. When asked why he wasn’t tired of responding to people, he said, “Because I owe it to all true fans to protect them from being victimized by dishonest dealers!”

Below is a series of some of his tweets:

He finished responding to folks saying he would instead “like” a tweet if the signed item was real.

