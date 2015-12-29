Mark Hamill is protecting fans from fake signed 'Star Wars' merchandise on Twitter

Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter in an effort to save “Star Wars” fans from spending money on items with fake autographs.

Fans have been sending the actor who plays Luke Skywalker photos of signed memorabilia, asking about their authenticity, and he’s individually verifying or refuting the signatures.

On Saturday, December 26, he verified a fan’s question.

With so many forgeries out there, I’m happy to tell you that this one is REAL. Enjoy! https://t.co/UhayldDJlw

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2015

But on the 27th, he let a fan know that fake signatures are all too common.

Can’t verify any of those but my own & sorry to say- It’s a FAKE signature! Sadly all-too-common I’m afraid. #Sorry https://t.co/9vWxwvE0rG

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2015





He apologised to fans who have spent money on fraudulent items and urged them to look at real copies to learn how to confirm his signature on their own. When asked why he wasn’t tired of responding to people, he said, “Because I owe it to all true fans to protect them from being victimized by dishonest dealers!”

Below is a series of some of his tweets:

In a word- NO. I’m so sorry there’s so many fans spending their hard-earned money for fraudulent signatures. #FAKE https://t.co/717Bv02ASA

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2015

That one is REAL- go for it! (but only at a reasonable price!) #Authentic https://t.co/SxZw59MDti

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2015

Sadly, another fake. Look at the signatures I verified to learn to spot the forgeries for yourself. #BeatTheDealers https://t.co/HFndM0Al1Z

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2015

Memorise this REAL signature and you can start spotting the phonies yourself! #BeatTheDealers https://t.co/yB0aVXY74E

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2015

Because I owe it to all true fans to protect them from being victimized by dishonest dealers! #FightFraud #FansRule https://t.co/aXk6zBMCAs

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2015

He finished responding to folks saying he would instead “like” a tweet if the signed item was real.

Both REAL. Maybe I’ll just “like” the real ones rather than boring everyone w/ endless tweets over authenticity, OK? https://t.co/lstgojuJVq

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2015

