Mark Halperin Called President Obama A 'Dick' On Live TV This Morning

Apparently under the impression that Morning Joe was on a 7 second delay, Time reporter and ‘Morning Joe’ regular Mark Halperin summed up his impression of President Obama’s press conference yesterday thusly: “I thought he was a dick yesterday.”



realising the remark had actually gone to air, he quickly apologized: “This is not a pro forma apology, it’s an absolute apology, heartfelt to the President.”

And then at the top of the 8 o’clock hour the entire Morning Joe team spent 5 more minutes apologizing for the gaffe, saying it’s never appropriate to call the President a “dick.” Indeed.

Of course, by that time it had already been posted on Drudge.

The full exchange below courtesy of Mediaite and video below that. It will be interesting to see how much blowback Halperin gets for what was clearly not a off-the-cuff, hot mic situation.

Joe Scarborough: Mark Halperin, What was the president’s strategy? We are coming up on a deadline and the president decided to please his base, push back against the Republicans.I guess the question is, we know a deal has to be done. Is this showmanship? A lot of times you go up there and both sides and they act tough so their base will be appeased, then they quietly work the deal behind the scenes.

Mark Halperin: Are we on the seven second delay?

Mika Brzezinski: Lordy.

Halperin: I wanted to characterise how the president behaved.

Scarborough: We have it. We can use it. Go for it. Let’s see what happens.

Brzezinski: We’re behind you, you fall down and we catch you.

Halperin: I thought he was a dick yesterday.

Scarborough: Delay that. delay that. what are you doing? i can’t believe — Iwas joking. Don’t do that. Did we delay that?

Halperin: I said it. I hope it worked.

Scarborough: My mum is watching! We’ll know whether it worked or not.



