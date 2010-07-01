Mark Halperin Is MSNBC's Newest Senior Political Analyst

Mark Halperin, co-author of “Game Change,” the juicy and gossipy book about the 2008 campaigns, and an editor-at-large for Time, has been named senior political analyst at MSNBC, the network announced this morning.



Here’s the release:

NEW YORK – June 30, 2010 – Mark Halperin, editor-at-large and senior political analyst for TIME, has been named senior political analyst for MSNBC. The announcement was made today by Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC, and is effective immediately. Halperin has been a frequent guest and analyst on “Morning Joe” since 2008. He will continue to contribute to “Morning Joe” on a regular basis and will appear on additional MSNBC programs.

Halperin continues as editor-at-large and senior political analyst for TIME covering politics, elections and government for the magazine and TIME.com. Halperin is also the creator and author of TIME.com’s “The Page,” a news and analysis tip sheet that gathers and edits the latest political stories, campaign ads, TV clips, videos and campaign reactions from every news source, along with Halperin’s own analysis.

Prior to joining TIME in April 2007, Halperin worked at ABC News for nearly 20 years, where he covered five presidential elections and served as political director from November 1997 to April 2007. In that role, he was responsible for political reporting and planning for the network’s television, radio and Internet political coverage. He also appeared regularly on ABC News TV and radio as a correspondent and analyst, contributing commentary and reporting during election night coverage, presidential inaugurations and State of the Union speeches. At ABC, Halperin reported on every major American political story, including working as a full-time reporter covering the Clinton presidential campaign in 1992 and the Clinton White House. He also covered major non-political stories, such as the O.J. Simpson criminal trial and the Oklahoma City bombing.

He is the co-author of the New York Times No. 1 best-seller Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, Palin and McCain, and the Race of a Lifetime (Harper, 2010); author of The Undecided Voter’s Guide to the Next President (Harper Perennial, 2007); and co-author of The Way to Win: Taking the White House in 2008 (Random House, 2006).

Halperin received his B.A. from Harvard University and resides in New York City with Karen Avrich.

