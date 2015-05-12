Bloomberg's Mark Halperin apologizes for bungled Ted Cruz interview that lots of people thought was 'racist'

Mark Halperin, the managing editor of Bloomberg Politics, apologised on Monday for his recent interview with presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that was interpreted as racially insensitive.

Halperin issued a statement admitting he asked tone deaf questions about the Republican’s favourite Cuban food, his Hispanic identity, and whether he would say something in Spanish.

“My intent was to give the Senator a chance to speak further about his heritage and personal connections to the community through some casual questions. I rushed through the questions and that was a mistake — it led to poor tone and timing,” Halperin said.

Halperin’s April 30 interview of Cruz was thrust into the spotlight this weekend, after syndicated columnist Ruben Navarrette published a piece reacting to the exchange and suggested Halperin’s line of questioning was unfair. Several commentators followed Navarrette’s lead and wrote pieces dismissing the interview as “racist.”

Halperin said he understood why his critics were upset.

“I also understand why some felt the questions were inappropriate. As for asking Senator Cruz to welcome Senator Sanders to the race in Spanish, that was meant to be the type of light-hearted banter that he’s done with us before on the show,” his statement continued.

“In no way was I asking Senator Cruz to ‘prove’ he was an ‘authentic’ Latino. I apologise to those that were offended, and to Senator Cruz,” Halperin added. “I promise that I will work to make the tone and questions better next time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.