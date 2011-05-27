Mark Haines Interviews Robert De Niro

Back in the 1990’s, both Joe and I worked at a growing firm called Instinet. Back then it was nothing like the firm you may all know, and some of you do business with today; back then it was THE electronic exchange, and THE ECN.



I remember clearly how we had CNBC doing live reports each morning on what was trading actively pre-market.

Joe Kiernan and Maria Bartiromo both called in frequently looking for updates they could talk about on the air.

I remember those days with mixed feelings. On one hand I was probably out of my element working in a large firm, and for me personally it was stressful. On the other hand, however, I worked with a great group of sales traders, including Krista Twombly, Steve Gonsiorawski (Gonzo), and particularly a real uplifting and talented sales trader, Chris Birch (Birchy).

Why the trip down memory lane? Well, Mark Haines’s passing on Tuesday night has saddened us. His passing reminds us to always hug the ones you love, and tell them that you care about them. So, Mark, we care about you. And we remember a couple of real funny clips that highlight your deep rumbling belly laugh. The clips actually are of you interviewing Robert DeNiro, played by my coworker at Instinet, Chris Birch.

Enjoy these clips folks.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N8WArre7zQ

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMtyPuRl148&

