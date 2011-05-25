CNBC's Mark Haines Has Died

Horribly sad news.



Mark Haines, the CNBC anchor, has died at the age of 65. It was just announced by the network.

This is a major shock, and many in the media and on Wall Street are devastated by the news.

His longtime partner, Erin Burnett, just left the network to join CNN. The pair made a brilliant combo.

Via Talking Biz News, here’s the internal memo sent out by CNBC’s Mark Hoffman:

“I know all of you join me in sending our heartfelt condolences to Mark’s wife, Cindy, his son, Matt, and his daughter, Meredith.

“Mark has been one of the building blocks of CNBC since the very beginning, joining us in 1989. With his searing wit, profound insight and piercing interview style, he was a constant and trusted presence in business news for more than 20 years. From the dotcom bubble to the tragic events of 9/11 to the depths of the financial crisis, Mark was always the unflappable pro.

“Mark loved CNBC and we loved him back. He will be deeply missed.”

His sometimes combative line of questioning to guests was loved by everyone. He once famously got Barney Frank to just walk off the network during an interview, an event that only got people to like Mark even more.

That clip is here.



