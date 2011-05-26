Three Great Moments From CNBC's Mark Haines

Mark Haines, veteran CNBC anchor, died today at the age of 65.



Haines was known for his feisty interviews, and he rarely backed down in a disagreement with a guest.

Here are two Squawk Box clips Mark’s fans will always remember: when his interview with Barney Frank got so heated, Frank abandoned the interview, and when he gets riled up over an Obamacare debate with Martin Feldstein.

But first, a happy moment: In this first clip, you can hear Haines laugh hysterically when he sees a photoshopped image of Faber, Kernen and himself as Star Wars characters to celebrate CNBC’s 20th Anniversary. When Haines realises Faber has been made into Princess Leia, he loses it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

