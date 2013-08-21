What To Expect From Apple's Next IPhone Announcement

Apple’s will announce its next iPhone, which the press has dubbed the iPhone 5S, on September 10. So, what will it be able to do?

Mark Gurman, senior editor at 9to5Mac and one of the most plugged-in Apple reporters on the planet, says the iPhone 5S will be a modest upgrade, with most of the improvements on the camera and other internal components. He also dives into rumours about the so-called iPhone 5C, Apple’s forthcoming “cheap” plastic phone.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

