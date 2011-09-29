NCAA PRESIDENT: Conference Realignment Is Not 'Healthy'

NCAA President Mark Emmert held a press conference Monday addressing college athletic directors on recent conference realignment and he’s not thrilled with how things are going.



“The specter of the past couple weeks of conference realignment has not been a healthy thing,” Emmert said (via SBJ).

Emmert scolded athletic directors for so much of the talk of realignment to focus only on finances.

“The world’s convinced that’s all we care about … that all this is about money. I didn’t read many of us stepping up and saying that this will work really well for student-athletes because we’ll do X, we’ll do Y, it will create more resources, it will help us stabilise our programs,” Emmert said.

Emmert said there needs to be serious steps to deliver the message that the NCAA is about the education and development of student-athletes, and not about money.

