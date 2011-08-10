Report Finds The Shot That Sparked The London Riots Was Fired By Police

Police investigators have found Londoner Mark Duggan did not fire at a police officer before being shot dead in the incident that sparked riots across England.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission said there was no evidence that a gun found at the scene of the fatal shooting had been fired. The bullet found lodged in the radio of an injured police officer was police-issue.

The Guardian summarizes the reports findings:



• The bullet lodged in the police radio is a “jacketed round”. This is a police issue bullet and, while it is still subject to DNA analysis, it is consistent with having been fired from a Metropolitan police Heckler and Koch MP5 submachine gun.

• The firearm found at the scene was a converted BBM “Bruni” self-loading pistol. This is not a replica; the scientist considers it to be a firearm for the purposes of the Firearms Act and a prohibited weapon and is therefore illegal.

• At this stage there is no evidence that the handgun found at the scene was fired during the incident. The FSS has told the IPCC that it may not be possible to say for certain; however further tests are being carried out in an attempt to establish this.

The news broke as residents, businesses and police forces around England braced for another night of chaos. London shut down early as record number of police officers flooded streets, The Telegraph reported.

