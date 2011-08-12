The Man Whose Death Sparked The British Riots Was A Notorious Crime Lord's Nephew

flickr/Il Fatto Quotidiano



Mark Duggan‘s shooting sparked some of the worst civil unrest the British public has seen in decades.However, little is known about the man himself, except that he was a father of four, yet also was carrying an illegal gun.

There had been theories put forward that Duggan may have had serious links to the UK’s drug underworld, but all were remained unconfirmed.

Now, new evidence seems to support this theory.

The Sun has confirmed that Duggan was the nephew of Desmond “Dessie” Noonan, the patriarch of the Noonan family that ran Manchester’s underworld for 20 years.

Noonan’s second wife Julie is the sister of Duggan’s mum Pamela, and Noonan and Duggan were found to have had regular contact, even after Noonan and Julie divorced.

“They took Mark under their wing, they liked him, not just as a nephew, but as a mate,” a source told The Sun.

Noonan had a long history of crime, but nationally famous in 2005 after appearing in a film by investigator Donal MacIntyre. In the documentary, he bragged “I’ve got a bigger army than the police. We have more guns than the police.”

His appetite for violence was notorious, and eventually his downfall. In the middle of the filming for a follow up documentary, Noonan reportedly attacked a crack dealer and was murdered in retaliation.

Intriguingly, the Noonan family did not end there, with Desmond’s brother Dominic a more charismatic, and openly gay gangster, taking over the reins.

Dominic was himself the subject of a followup film by MacIntyre, called “A Very British Gangster“.

Even more intriguingly, Dominic’s role in riots in Manchester has been scrutinized.

Earlier this week, he was spotted on the streets of Manchester, perhaps orchestrating some of the violence (he is clearly visible at 2:20 onwards):

Noonan has been arrested for his part in the disorder, The Telegraph reports.

