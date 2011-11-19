The Man Whose Police Shooting Sparked London's Huge Riots Wasn't Even Carrying A Gun

Photo: flickr/Il Fatto Quotidiano

An investigation into the death of Mark Duggan has found that the 29-year-old father of two did not have a gun on him when he was shot by a Police marksman, reports The Guardian.Police had initially claimed that they only opened fire after Duggan shot at them. This was later found to be incorrect, and a bullet lodged in a police radio had in fact been fired by a police gun.



Duggan’s death was the spark for this summer’s huge riots in London and other parts of the country. The violence initially began as protests by Duggan’s friends and family, who were upset about the conflicting stories and lack of information given to them about Duggan’s death.

The Guardian reports that an internal police investigation did find that Duggan had purchased a gun that day — intriguingly described as hidden in a sock, with a hole for the barrell and only one bullet — but when Duggan was shot dead, the gun was found 10 to 14 feet away.

