The Wahlberg Brothers Are Opening A Restaurant Called "Wahlburgers"

Mark Wahlberg is opening a restaurant with his brothers Donnie and Paul, fittingly named “Wahlburgers” — though they were delayed because someone had already trademarked the name, according to the NY Daily news.



The existing Wahlburgers is a chain in the Rochester, NY, area owned by restaurateur Tom Wahl. The Wahlberg brothers have now made a deal with Wahl to use the name.

It was smart of the Wahlbergs to pursue the name so adamantly. It’s catchy and obviously fits them completely. They didn’t release terms of the deal, but unless they paid something completely outlandish for the licence, it was probably worth it.

But while it’s great to have a cool name, there’s a lot of work ahead. Celebrity restaurants don’t always work out, despite the serious advantages — hefty funding and tons of free advertising just because of their owners — that they have compared to mum-and-Pop competition.

The restaurant will be located in Boston, right across the street from their other restaurant, Alma Nove. The Wahlbergs say they also have plans to open a pizza joint.

