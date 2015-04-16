Minnesota's governor just issued a sweeping and emotional executive order about vowels on street signs

AP/Thomas Kienzle A German street sign, complete with the proper umlaut over the ‘a.’

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) was fed up with road signs that did not include umlauts. So he did something about it.

In a new executive order issued Wednesday, Dayton demanded his state’s transportation authority “reinstate the use of umlauts on roadway signage, when appropriate.”

“Nonsensical rules like this are exactly why people get frustrated with government,” Dayton said in an accompanying statement.

Dayton said he was inspired by the troubles faced by the relatively small city of Lindström, which bills itself as “America’s Little Sweden.”

“Even if I have to drive to Lindström, and paint the umlauts on the city limit signs myself, I’ll do it,” Dayton vowed in his clearly emotional statement.

Business Insider reached out to Lindström City Hall for comment on the executive order. City Administrator John Olinger applauded the governor’s change, which he said would allow local signage to better reflect the city’s history.

“We sure appreciate his attention. That was nice of him,” Olinger said. “

Lindström is a name and that name is our founder, Daniel Lindström. And that’s how he spelled his name.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.