Mark Cuban's Plan To Fix The Economy With His Money

Sick of this terrible economy, former “Dancing WIth The Stars” contestant (and NBA team owner and tech billionaire) Mark Cuban says he wants to “come up with a course of action that I can undertake on my own that possibly, somehow could make a difference.”
His plan: “an open source funding environment.”
So others can copy ideas that work (the point of it all) Mark wants entrepreneurs to comment on his blog with full-blown business plans. If Mark likes them, he says he’ll email the commenter and propose a deal.
“I’m a big believer that entrepreneurs will lead us out of this mess,” he says.
He has 12 rules entrepreneurs must follow if they want funding. They are:
- It can be an existing business or a start up.
- It can not be a business that generates any revenue from advertising. Why ? Because I want this to be a business where you sell something and get paid for it. That’s the only way to get and stay profitable in such a short period of time.
- It MUST BE CASH FLOW BREAK EVEN within 60 days
- It must be profitable within 90 days.
- Funding will be on a monthly basis. If you dont make your numbers, the funding stops
- You must demonstrate as part of your plan that you sell your product or service for more than what it costs you to produce, fully encumbered
- Everyone must work. The organisation is completely flat. There are no employees reporting to managers. There is the founder/owners and everyone else
- You must post your business plan here, or you can post it on slideshare.com , scribd.com or google docs, all completely public for anyone to see and/or download
- I make no promises that if your business is profitable, that I will invest more money. Once you get the initial funding you are on your own
- I will make no promises that I will be available to offer help. If I want to , I will. If not, I wont.
- If you do get money, it goes into a bank that I specify, and I have the ability to watch the funds flow and the opportunity to require that I cosign any outflows.
- In your business plan , make sure to specify how much equity I will receive or how I will get a return on my money.
He writes:
As I find businesses I like, I will use the email address you provide before you post to get in contact with you. There will be a standard agreement, you can take it or leave it. Once I have done the standard agreement, I will post it here for all to see. This will definitely be a work in progress. Maybe it leads to great things, maybe it leads to nothing. We will find out. Im not going to claim a minimum or maximum amount or total I will invest. Im not promising I will definitely invest anything. If nothing comes along that I think is viable, thats the way it goes.
Enter here (and tell us if you do).
See Also:
Mark Cuban Exclusive: Movie theatres About ‘Far More Than Movies’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.