Billionaire Mark Cuban Launched A New App Described As 'WhatsApp Meets Snapchat'

Reuters/Mike Segar Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers before his team plays the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Miami, June 12, 2011.

Mark Cuban is a man of many talents. He is the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks as well as one of the fearsome judges on ABC’s show “Shark Tank.”

Now, Cuban is attempting to dive deeper into the mobile app arena with his latest project, called Cyber Dust.

Forbes writes that this iOS app is described as “WhatsApp meets Snapchat.”

It’s a free texting app that lets you send messages and photos in a sort of chat room, but the messages self-destruct after 30 seconds.

The app leaves no trace of the messages and they are not stored anywhere. It alerts you if the person has taken a screenshot, and it provides send and read confirmations so you know if someone viewed your message. If your friend hasn’t viewed the message within 12 hours of sending it, it will expire and be deleted forever.

This could be a viable Snapchat replacement. It promises more security and has more features coming in the future. You can only send pictures and texts for now, but videos will be coming in the near future. Of course, a chatting app is only good if your friends are using it.

The market for these kinds of apps is becoming very crowded, so we took a dive through Cyber Dust to see how it’s different from the rest.

