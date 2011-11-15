Mark Cuban Just Demolished A Major GOP Talking Point

Taxes are at the centre of political debates on the economy, but Mark Cuban suggested on CNBC this morning that this hype is a lot of hot air.



While tax considerations may affect earnings per share in some respect, Cuban alleged that tax consequences are “so far down the list” when CEOs make business decisions. That is, he suggests that taxes are not what’s really stopping companies from hiring right now. Therefore, cutting them won’t do very much.

What matters: Sales and market shares opportunities.

However, he still thinks calling to cut corporate taxes is “the right thing to say” for CEOs of public companies.

