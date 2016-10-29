Mark Cuban goes on tweetstorm to reassure panicked Dems: 'Everyone relax'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban attempted to calm the nerves of many panicked Democrats on Friday, after the FBI said it

had discovered new emails

“that appear to be pertinent” to the probe into the Democratic nominee’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and prominent Clinton supporter, posted a series of tweets outlining why he believed the revelation was not a big deal.

After the initial bombshell report dropped, officials revealed that the emails referenced by Comey in his letter were discovered amid a separate investigation into former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

Comey, in a letter to congressional leaders, said the team in charge of looking into Clinton’s use of a private email server briefed him Thursday on new emails it found “in connection with an unrelated case.”

“The FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant,” Comey wrote, adding, “I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work.”

“Everyone relax,” Cuban wrote, with a highlighted portion of a September Politico story on the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s use of an email server.

The highlighted paragraph in the story discussed how top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s now-estranged wife from whom she filed for divorce earlier this year, found it to be “difficult” to print from the State Department’s email system.

“So she’d often forward emails to her Yahoo email, Clintonmail.com accounts, or even another account that she’d previously used to support the campaign activities of her husband, Anthony Weiner,” the story read.

Cuban broke his email reaction down to eight points, writing out the process he believed may have played out:

emails went to Huma for Hillary

Huma forwarded to acct she used for husband connected to printer

Huma printed for Hillary

FBI got the device Huma used with that account

FBI is reviewing the emails on the device for classified docs

Hillary never saw the emails just the printouts

FBI previously reported Huma didn’t get docs marked classified

relax

