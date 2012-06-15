Mark Cuban Thought This iPad App Was So Good, He Invested $500K In It

Condition One is a new iPad video app, with heavy backing ($500,000!) from Mark Cuban.
Condition One can be used as a stand alone app or integrated into existing apps, giving users a new way to interact with photos and video.
Condition One videos are shot from all angles, so you can move your iPad around and see a panoramic view of each shot.
The app is Free and available for iPad.
The app works on all iPads, but the iPad 1 doesn’t support motion controls.
Video experiences are organised by category, here is the sports section. See what it's like to be inside a pick up game.
The travel section was our favourite. We got to fly over New Orleans, take a boat ride in the Caribbean and more.
