Mark Cuban Thought This iPad App Was So Good, He Invested $500K In It

Condition One is a new iPad video app, with heavy backing ($500,000!) from Mark Cuban.



Condition One can be used as a stand alone app or integrated into existing apps, giving users a new way to interact with photos and video.

Condition One videos are shot from all angles, so you can move your iPad around and see a panoramic view of each shot.

The app is Free and available for iPad.

The app works on all iPads, but the iPad 1 doesn’t support motion controls.

