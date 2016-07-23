In a twitter rant, billionaire Mark Cuban tells Clinton how to become more likeable

A year ago, tech billionaire and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban was a fan of Donald Trump, but he’s since become one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

Earlier this month, Cuban explained his change of heart to Steven Colbert on the “Late Show.”

“At the beginning, he was a businessperson,” Cuban explained to Colbert. “I wanted to see a change from the traditional politician, but then he went and opened his mouth.”

Cuban has been lambasting Trump on Twitter, including a tweet storm during Trump’s RNC speech Thursday night.

After that, Cuban, who doesn’t identify himself with either party, turned his tweets towards presumptive Democratic party nominee, Hillary Clinton, saying he had to be “brutally honest” about Clinton and that she markets herself “straight out of 1995. It’s not newsfeed or social media literate at all.”

Cuban says that if Clinton wants to win, she’s got to make herself more likeable and that means she has to step up her game on social media as well as TV. Kissing a lot of babies will also help, he believes.

Here’s Cuban’s rant:

1) Those of us who don’t want @realDonaldTrump to be POTUS have to be brutally honest with @HillaryClinton and her campaign

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

2) @HillaryClinton marketing of herself is awful. It’s straight out of 1995. It’s not newsfeed or social media literate at all.

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

2a) her marketing message needs to be simplified. She needs to tell people why they should vote for her in one short sentence or less

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

3) her opponents have spent years dehumanising @HillaryClinton. She is the devil and a criminal to them. The only way to combat that is to

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

3a) She needs to go into enemy territory and do 5 interviews a day on @FoxNews That’s the only way to become a real person to trump fans

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

4) trump won’t kiss babies and shake hands. He won’t sit down with small business and offer help. You can connect by doing both

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

5) @realDonaldTrump has done a better job using real people, non politicians as surrogates. @HillaryClinton has failed in this area.

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

6) @HillaryClinton needs to find as many social media influencers and real people to use their platforms and tv to connect to the undecided

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

7) winning this election is not about Trump Its about @HillaryClinton ability to become a real person who voters trust to lead this country

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

And he also apologised to the world for Trump.

Dear world. Please ignore what the loud guy in the suit is saying. Americans are nothing like him. We love our country and are proud of it

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.