In a twitter rant, billionaire Mark Cuban tells Clinton how to become more likeable

Julie Bort
Mark cubanStephen Dunn/GettyMark Cuban

A year ago, tech billionaire and “Shark Tank” host Mark Cuban was a fan of Donald Trump, but he’s since become one of Trump’s most vocal critics.

Earlier this month, Cuban explained his change of heart to Steven Colbert on the “Late Show.” 

“At the beginning, he was a businessperson,” Cuban explained to Colbert. “I wanted to see a change from the traditional politician, but then he went and opened his mouth.”

Cuban has been lambasting Trump on Twitter, including a tweet storm during Trump’s RNC speech Thursday night

After that, Cuban, who doesn’t identify himself with either party, turned his tweets towards presumptive Democratic party nominee, Hillary Clinton, saying he had to be “brutally honest” about Clinton and that she markets herself  “straight out of 1995. It’s not newsfeed or social media literate at all.”

Cuban says that if Clinton wants to win, she’s got to make herself more likeable and that means she has to step up her game on social media as well as TV. Kissing a lot of babies will also help, he believes.

Here’s Cuban’s rant:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And he also apologised to the world for Trump.

