MARK CUBAN: My chances of being VP are 'slim' -- but 'slim hasn't left town yet'

Mark Cuban knows his chances of being chosen as Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump’s running mate are “slim,” he told ESPN Radio’s “Capital Games” podcast.

But “slim hasn’t left town yet,” he added.

Cuban said he’s “wide open” to the possibility of serving as either Trump or Clinton’s running mate, and would look forward to discussing the position with them should either ask for a meeting.

“What makes me a different candidate for vice president is that I’m a geek working in the tech industry,” said the brash billionaire, business mogul, and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks said.

He added: “It’s important for presidential candidates to be tech savvy, none are right now.”

The star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” called himself “fiercely independent” and added that he’s been in touch with the Clinton campaign after announcing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he’d be interested in the role. Clinton herself seemed open to the possibility in an interview on the same Sunday program, telling host Chuck Todd that she appreciates Cuban’s “openness to it.”

Although he’s been increasingly critical of Trump in recent weeks and has not been in contact with the presumptive Republican nominee’s campaign, Cuban said it’s “not really a matter of whether or not I agree with” either Trump or Clinton.

“It’s a matter about whether or not I can add value and whether or not I can impact any perspective and hopefully have a positive impact on the country,” he said. “I’m not here to tell you that I’m the only person capable of doing this. I’m not. I’m not here to tell you I’m the smartest person capable of doing this. I’m not. But what I am — what I will say that I am is that I’m willing. And sometimes that’s the big difference.”

Cuban’s foray into presidential politics reached new heights following his “Meet the Press” interview, which came a week after a Washington Post story reported that anti-Trump Republican operatives tried to recruit him for a third-party or independent presidential bid. Cuban later said there was no chance of a presidential run in 2016.

Earlier this week, when asked by Business Insider about what his end game is in this political escapade, he said via his Cyber Dust social media app that he’s just trying “to be a good citizen.”

