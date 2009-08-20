Mark Cuban Tweet-Spams Icerocket Link At Shaq!

Icerocket, the search engine backed by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, needs some help. Compete says it attracted just 224,000 unique visitors last month, and hasn’t done much better in the past year.

How to drum up traffic? It can’t hurt that Cuban is now blasting Icerocket links on Twitter — in this case, to his celebrity friend, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

Hoping for a lucky retweet, perhaps? Shaq has 2 million followers to Cuban’s 94,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.