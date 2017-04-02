MARK CUBAN: 'Here is my take on Trump and Russia'

Allan Smith

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Saturday to outline his theory on the Russia-related controversy surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” came to the conclusion that there is “no chance this is a [Trump] led conspiracy.” Cuban argued that Trump is not savvy enough to “pull off” such a plot.

Cuban has teased reporters in recent weeks about making a potential run at the presidency himself in 2020.

Read Cuban’s lengthy tweetstorm below:

Earlier Saturday, Trump lashed out over the Russia-related cloud hanging over his White House, specifically targeting NBC’s Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press.”

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump walk out of an executive-order signing ceremony without signing any orders

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.