MARK CUBAN: 'Here is my take on Trump and Russia'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Saturday to outline his theory on the Russia-related controversy surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” came to the conclusion that there is “no chance this is a [Trump] led conspiracy.” Cuban argued that Trump is not savvy enough to “pull off” such a plot.

Cuban has teased reporters in recent weeks about making a potential run at the presidency himself in 2020.

Read Cuban’s lengthy tweetstorm below:

Earlier Saturday, Trump lashed out over the Russia-related cloud hanging over his White House, specifically targeting NBC’s Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press.”

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that’s not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone’s money and so do most businesses including mine.

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

4) He spoke favourably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

5) When Manafort was recommended, he didn’t vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

7) His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

8) when Manafort got “hot” he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organised or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

10) I think Putin recognised trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

11) Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

12)Because he didn’t recognise or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

13) That’s what I think happened. Feel free to agree or disagree

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is “no path to victory for Trump” that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

